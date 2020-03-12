The escalating coronavirus emergency sent the stock market Thursday into its worst slide since the Black Monday crash of 1987, extending a sell-off that has now wiped out most of Wall Street’s big gains since President Donald Trump took office.
The S&P 500 plummeted 9.5 percent, for a total drop of 26.7 percent from its all-time high, set just last month. That puts it way over the 20 percent threshold for a bear market, officially ending Wall Street's unprecedented bull-market run of nearly 11 years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 10 percent, its heaviest loss since its nearly 23 percent drop on Oct. 19, 1987.
European markets fell 12 percent in one of their worst days ever, even after the European Central Bank pledged to buy more bonds and offer more help for the economy.
The rout came amid a cascade of cancellations and shutdowns across the globe — including Trump's suspension of most travel to the U.S. from Europe — and rising worries that the White House and other authorities around the world can’t or won’t counter the economic damage from the outbreak any time soon.
“We're starting to get a sense of how dire the impact on the economy is going to be. Each day the news doesn't get better, it gets worse. It's now hit Main Street to a more significant degree,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.
The coronavirus has infected around 128,000 people worldwide and killed over 4,700. The death toll in the U.S. climbed to 39, with over 1,300 infections. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus in a matter of weeks.
Still, many organizations are trying to do what they can to stop the spread of the virus that the World Health Organization (WHO) has labelled a pandemic.
Both Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, and Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg, are canceling their classes through Tuesday and then holding them online after that. Utah State University in Logan, Utah, is also holding its classes online.
The Idaho State Board of Education is planning a special meeting by phone on Friday to discuss the coronavirus situation with the presidents of the state’s higher education institutions, according to a news release.
“Our institutions have been planning for some time regarding implications for campus operations in the wake of this public health crisis,” Board President Debbie Critchfield said in the news release. “I continue to be in contact with the Governor, institution presidents and other state officials. Ultimately, it will be up to the full Board to decide what steps should be taken regarding higher education, including if closures are warranted and if so, when.”
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also announced on Thursday that it’s temporarily suspending all of its public gatherings throughout the world, including weekly worship services.
There had not been any confirmed cases of the virus, known as COVID-19, in Idaho as of Thursday evening, but there were rumors of such running rapid throughout Pocatello and the state.
Tracy McCulloch, community health director for Southeastern Idaho Public Health, said some of the confusion has been caused by the fact that there are many types of coronavirus. And those who have been diagnosed with a more common coronavirus sometimes mistakingly believe it is the novel COVID-19 type.
There may also be signs posted at care facilities limiting visitors due to coronavirus. But McCulloch says those are based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, not actual cases of COVID-19 in the community.
Franklin County Medical Center in Preston has implemented a visitor restriction policy based on such guidelines.
For those who have questions, McCulloch says Southeastern Idaho Public Health is setting up a COVD-19 call center on Friday morning. People can call the center at 208-234-5875 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They can also visit www.siphidaho.org for information on the weekends.
In the meantime, McCulloch says the best thing people can do to protect themselves is to wash their hands frequently, cough into their sleeve, stay home if they are sick and avoid others who may be sick.
“Any of the precautions someone takes to prevent getting the flu are the same precautions they (should) take to prevent getting COVID-19,” she said.
The city of Pocatello has also created a coronavirus website — pocatello.us/coronavirus — where people can go for more information.
Mary Keating, director of marketing and public relations at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, encourages those hearing rumors about the coronavirus to verify the source. She said one of the easiest ways to find updates on the virus in Idaho is to visit coronavirus.idaho.gov, which includes information about the number of being people tested for COVID-19 and will list the number of confirmed cases when there actually are some.
Keating noted that hospitals send their COVID-19 tests to the state, which determines the results. And the state will be the one to announce when there is a confirmed case in Idaho.
“They will know before the hospital or anyone else,” Keating said.
In the meantime, she says it’s their job to continue to care for patients.
“We are well equipped and well prepared to handle contagious diseases,” Keating said.
Those who believe they may have COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their health care provider before showing up to discuss their symptoms and receive guidance on how to proceed.
While there hadn’t been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho as of Thursday, all of the surrounding states had at least one. The Wyoming Department of Health announced its first known case on Thursday.
Still, many organizations in Idaho are already postponing or canceling events due to the coronavirus and a desire to stop its spread.
The Sun Valley Film Festival has been cancelled this year, according to the Idaho Press, and the Treefort Music Fest in Boise has been moved from March to September.
The Idaho Falls Symphony has indefinitely postponed its concerts set for March 14 and 19. Gate City Brewfest in Pocatello will also be postponed this year.
The Living Voices presentation of “Hear My Voice: Win the Vote” planned Monday in Pocatello will also be rescheduled.
Others throughout the U.S. are taking similar precautions as a result of the coronavirus.
A rite of spring, college basketball's NCAA tournament has been canceled, while the NBA — two Utah Jazz players have tested positive for the virus — and NHL have also decided their pros won't play at all for now. Major League Baseball also canceled spring training and postponed opening day for at least two weeks.
Disneyland has also announced it is shutting down.
Closer to Wall Street, New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Opera shut their doors, and Broadway theaters planned to go dark.
Congress has also shut the U.S. Capitol and House and Senate office buildings to the public until April 1, the White House canceled tours, and the Supreme Court will be closed to the public.
Across the U.S. families have hunkered down, wondering what will come next.
“If we avoid each other and listen to the scientists, maybe in a few weeks it will be better,” said Koloud “Kay” Tarapolsi of Redmond, Washington, who has two children whose schools closed Thursday.
As the pandemic grips Europe and the U.S., it continues to ebb in China, where the first cases of COVID-19 emerged in December. It reported a record low of just 15 new cases Thursday. So far more than three-fourths of China's patients have recovered.
Recovery for mild cases takes about two weeks. More severe cases may take three to six weeks, according to the WHO.