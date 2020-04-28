CrushTheCurveIdaho.com is bringing COVID-19 antibody testing to the Pocatello area in partnership with Portneuf Medical Group and Idaho Central Credit Union.
“I see firsthand the devastation that COVID-19 has had on our economy, not only in Idaho, but across the country. We need to test our people to better understand the level of outbreak in our community and ultimately, get Idaho back to work in a smart and healthy way,” said Kent Oram, CEO of Idaho Central Credit Union. “ICCU is excited to host the CrushTheCurveIdaho.com mobile testing site at our headquarters in Chubbuck. We love our community and we’re honored to help in this important initiative.”
A mobile testing site will be set up at Idaho Central Credit Union’s headquarters and will be open to the public starting Thursday, April 30.
Complete Testing Information Below:
Location: 4400 Central Way – Chubbuck, Idaho 83202
Hours: Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Scheduling: www.CrushTheCurveIdaho.com/pocatello-testing
The COVID-19 antibody test, administered by Portneuf Medical Group, requires a small blood draw. The specimen is then sent to Arup Laboratories where it is run on an Abbott Architect machine. The serology test sensitivity is 100% and the specificity is 99.6%.
“When we heard about CrushTheCurveIdaho’s mission to bring more testing and data to the people of Idaho, we knew we wanted to be part of the solution,” said Shaun Menchaca, President & CEO of Portneuf Health Trust. “We have an incredibly dedicated team but we need more testing to provide our physicians and public health professionals the information needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In an effort to protect the most vulnerable, Portneuf Health Trust will cover the cost of the COVID-19 antibody test for those who are uninsured and need financial assistance.
“I would like to thank CrushTheCurveIdaho for the work they are doing to help get Idaho back to work,” said Pocatello Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Matt Hunter. “The antibody testing that is done here will help give us a good picture of what is happening in our community and give us confidence in getting back to life.”
CrushTheCurveIdaho.com tested 4,856 people last week in the Treasure Valley. Out of those tested, 87 tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies for a total percentage of 1.79%
“People are hungry for facts,” said Mayor Brian Blad of Pocatello. “They want to know that our leaders consider data while making decisions. I hope all Pocatello residents, and those in surrounding areas, contribute to the CrushTheCurveIdaho.com efforts by getting tested so we can better understand our community health.”
CrushTheCurveIdaho.com also offers COVID-19 active virus testing at the following sites for anyone with or without COVID-19 symptoms:
Portneuf Medical Center
Physicians Immediate Care
Bingham Memorial (Pocatello Urgent Care)
People can schedule that test by taking the assessment on our website at: www.CrushTheCurveIdaho.com/assessment
“We have made COVID-19 testing available to anyone that wants it,” stated Tommy Ahlquist M.D., CEO of BVA Development and CrushTheCurveIdaho Board Member. “We are committed to testing Idahoans and will continue to work with the state and our health systems to get Idaho back to work safely and, hopefully, avoid future spikes of COVID-19 in Idaho.”