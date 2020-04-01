Two more East Idaho counties are reporting community spread of the coronavirus as the Gem State’s confirmed cases of infected individuals rose by nearly 150 on Wednesday.
The fact people in Teton and Bingham counties are contracting the virus via community transmission means the public should consider COVID-19 to be widespread in those counties.
A bit of good news for the state on Wednesday was that for the first time since Sunday no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Idaho. A total of 674 Idahoans have tested positive for COVID-19 out of the more than 7,000 state residents who have been tested for the illness. That’s an infection rate of 9.6 percent.
Health officials announced on Wednesday that the counties of Teton — where the cities of Driggs, Victor and Tetonia are located — as well as Bingham — where Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth and Aberdeen are located — are reporting community spread of COVID-19, raising the total number of Idaho counties to experience community transmission of coronavirus to eight.
The other six counties with community transmission are Ada, Blaine, Canyon, Kootenai, Jefferson and Madison, according to state health officials. Jefferson and Madison counties are also in East Idaho.
Community transmission involves the spread of illness for which the source of the infection is unknown and cannot be connected to travel or close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19
“Community transmission of COVID-19 knows no borders,” Eastern Idaho Public Health Director Geri Rackow said in a Wednesday news release. “Once community transmission occurs, the assumption is that the virus that causes COVID-19 will be everywhere (in that county) sooner than later.”
Rackow continued, “As we have watched the progression of this pandemic across the nation and Idaho, we knew that at some point we would experience community transmission. This is where the governor’s stay-home order really comes into play to help us slow the spread.
If you have not been taking this matter seriously, today is the time to understand the gravity of the situation. Right now, we are not going to be able to stop the virus—it is going to continue spreading throughout our communities.”
Rackow recommended that local residents who get sick should assume they have contracted COVID-19.
“In order to slow it down and not overwhelm our healthcare providers and hospitals, everyone needs to stay home at the first sign of even the mildest of symptoms to help prevent it from being spread to others,” Rackow said. “However, always remember to seek medical attention for severe symptoms — whether it is COVID-19 related or not. We don’t want people delaying medical care when it is appropriate and putting themselves at further risk.”
The confirmation of community spread in Teton County is in conjunction with one of three new positive COVID-19 infections in East Idaho. The Teton County coronavirus patient announced Wednesday is a man in his 50s with an underlying medical condition who is currently hospitalized. Because health officials could not determine how this man became infected, they declared that coronavirus has reached community transmission status in Teton County.
The other two confirmed cases announced Wednesday occurred in Custer and Bonneville counties.
Health officials did not release the age of the Custer County patient, but confirmed the individual is a woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and had close contact with a person who had previously tested positive for the illness.
The Bonneville County patient is an individual under the age of 18 and is associated with travel outside of the state, health officials said. This individual suffered from mild symptoms and has recovered at home, health officials said.
The confirmed community transmission in Bingham county resulted from a complete investigation into the second confirmed COVID-19 case in the county, which public health officials first announced on Tuesday afternoon. The second Bingham County patient is a female in her 40s who is hospitalized at this time. The investigation into how she contracted the virus failed to determine how she became infected, prompting the community transmission designation for Bingham County.
As of Wednesday evening, there were 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the eastern region of Idaho. And statewide Idaho has recorded nine coronavirus-related deaths.
In Pocatello, Wednesday also saw health officials warning the public that a COVID-19 infected individual had frequented the Pressbox Sports Bar at 1257 Yellowstone Ave. March 19 through March 22.
“While the risk to public health is low, there is the possibility that customers could have been exposed to COVID-19 (at the Pressbox),” Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials said in a Wednesday statement. “(Southeastern Idaho Public Health) is recommending that persons who had been at the Pressbox Sports Bar on March 19-22 monitor themselves for fever, cough and shortness of breath. Experts believe symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.”
For more information about the coronavirus, please visit coronavirus.idaho.gov or siphidaho.org.