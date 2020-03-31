germ

BURLEY — South Central Public Health District confirms Cassia County’s first death related to COVID-19.

The individual was a woman older than 70. She was hospitalized and had complicating health factors, the health district said in a statement. The point of transmission was visitors to her home from areas that had community spread and transmission.

Public Health officials continue to track the spread of COVID-19 and isolate anyone who came into close contact with known cases. SCPHD urges all residents to avoid all non-essential travel and errands and to isolate immediately if they begin showing symptoms of any virus.

Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order and signed an extreme emergency declaration on March 25. The stay-home order was effective immediately and in place for 21 days. The governor and public health officials will assess whether to extend the order near the end of the 21-day period. The official order, a list of essential services, and an FAQ are available on coronavirus.idaho.gov.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is also running a hotline for people feeling overwhelmed, isolated, or distress because of COVID-19. That hotline is available 24/7 at 888-330-3010. South Central Public Health District is running two COVID-19 informational hotlines, one in English at 208-737-1138, and one in Spanish, at 208-737-5965. These hotlines are currently running from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Please refer to phd5.idaho.gov/coronavirus for the latest local numbers and coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for Idaho-specific information.

