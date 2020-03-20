On Friday, March 20 Bonneville County Board of Commissioners are issuing a Disaster Declaration for Bonneville County.
Issuing the Disaster Declaration aligns Bonneville County with positions taken by Idaho Governor Brad Little and United States President Donald Trump, and other counties and cities around the state. It also improves the county's ability to respond to COVID-19 and work with all levels of the government in a consistent and unified manner.
A disaster declaration is a tool in responding to COVID-19 - it does not mean that the County is unprepared or unable to take the necessary steps to protect residents of Bonneville County. The disaster declaration will serve as an additional tool for Bonneville County, the 6 incorporated Cities, and other political subdivisions’ officials to respond to COVID-19 and the associated risks.
Bonneville County Law Enforcement, Fire Protection, and Emergency Medical Services will continue to respond to emergencies in a timely manner. While there may be temporary adjustments to some other county services during this time, Bonneville County is dedicated to protecting employees and residents as much as possible. These adjustments will be regularly reviewed to ensure services are provided in a manner that ensures safety for both employees and county residents.
This disaster declaration is a necessary part of the process for County, Cities, and other political subdivisions within the community to have access to additional resources from the State and Federal levels to help prevent the spread and impact that COVID-19 may have on our community.
The desire of Bonneville County is to respond as effectively as possible in coordination with other government agencies at the federal state and local levels. The Disaster Declaration will span the next 30 days, at which time the Bonneville County Commissioners and appropriate Bonneville County staff will reevaluate the state of the county regarding the impacts of COVID-19.