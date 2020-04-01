Bingham County Sheriff Craig T. Rowland would like to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation.
We are at a time in history that I have never been a part of, and I’m sure you are just like me. We are operating in uncharted water. We must all heed the order from Governor Little to self-isolate, in order to protect ourselves and our families. We must also be vigilant to follow the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, as well as our partners in public health.
We are in constant contact with Southeast Idaho Public Health (SIPH) and have been sharing their updates on a regular basis on our Facebook page and the counties website. As of this writing, there are two confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bingham County. One is home recovering in self quarantine and the other is being cared for at Portneuf Medical Center, in Pocatello.
The courthouse is taking precautions by limiting the citizen’s access to many of the offices. The only office open is the driver’s license division, and that is by appointment only. The hours are from 8am-12pm and is closed during lunch, in order to sanitize the space and equipment, and then it re-opens from 1pm-4pm. I would like to point out that the “Star Card” deadline has been pushed back another year, so there is no need to rush in, to acquire one. Also, you can go on line and renew your driver’s license without having to come into the courthouse.
The State of Idaho has also provided a grace period, until the end of May, to get your registrations for your vehicles, ATV’s, UTV’s, boats, and other items registered. Additionally, you can go on line and order them through the State of Idaho, and do it in the comfort of your home. Thus, helping eliminate the COVID-19 spread in our communities and doing your part to flatten out the curve.
Here are the guidelines that I would like to remind you about, that we all should be observing: Public Health recommends:
Follow Governor Little’s Stay-Home Order.
Practice social distancing: avoid crowds, maintain at least 6 feet from others when possible.
Limit unnecessary travel.
Stay home if you are sick.
Wash your hands.
Cancel out of town vacations and travel out of state.
Use drive through and delivery services for everyday errands where possible.
Persons at increased risk of severe illness should consider sheltering in place.
Only leave your home for “essential activities” or to work for an “essential business.”
Do not host or attend any gatherings.
Persons with recent travel to an area having widespread community transmission, or a shelter in place order, should shelter in place at home until 14 days after return.
Create a plan for how to safely care for a household member if they become ill.
Bingham County will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, SIPH, Bingham Memorial Hospital, cities, other county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large, to help prevent the spread of this virus. Working together, we will get through this very difficult time. It will require patients from every one of us. For more information please contact our office 208-785-4440.