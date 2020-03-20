Less than an hour after Southeastern Idaho Public Health received word late Friday afternoon that a Bingham County man had tested positive for coronavirus, the agency's director was announcing the news to the media.
Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health's director, said during a 5 p.m. Friday press conference in Pocatello that the 37-year-old Bingham County man who tested positive has not been hospitalized and is recovering at his home.
He is the first confirmed coronavirus case in Bingham County as well as the first in the Southeast Idaho region, which includes Bingham, Bannock, Power, Oneida, Franklin and Bear Lake counties.
Local health officials said the man was tested for coronavirus after visiting his doctor for treatment of cold and flu symptoms.
The man's identity and city of residence have not been released.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health said it received the man's test results back from a commercial laboratory late Friday afternoon.
The man represents the 32nd coronavirus case in Idaho and the ninth new case in the state announced on Friday. On Thursday, there were 23 coronavirus cases in Idaho.
Mann said the infected Bingham County man is currently experiencing mild to moderate coronavirus symptoms and she's encouraged about his chances for survival.
Over 600 Idahoans have been tested for coronavirus thus far, with less than 4 percent of those results coming back positive, local health officials said.
As of late Friday afternoon there had been no coronavirus deaths in the state.