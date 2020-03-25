POCATELLO — Those looking for a break from cooking and a chance to help their community while following orders to stay at home can participate in a virtual barbecue this weekend.
Kendra Rone, an insurance agent with State Farm, is working with The Sand Trap restaurant, The Idaho Foodbank, multiple sponsors, North Bannock and Chubbuck firefighters and other first responders to put on the Bannock Virtual BBQ.
The online event, which is raising funds for the food bank to help with coronavirus-related relief, will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.
Matt Spaletta, advertising and marketing specialist for Rone’s office, said many people are feeling cooped up right now and, at the same time, they are looking for ways to help their community during the coronavirus outbreak.
“We wanted to provide an avenue allowing people to donate to their community,” he said.
Those who want to participate in the event can order their $15 meal online at www.bannockbbq.com or by calling Rone’s office at 208-637-8090. Spaletta says the cost includes either a pulled pork or barbecue chicken sandwich along with red slaw and homemade kettle chips — all prepared by The Sand Trap.
Participants can pay digitally with Venmo or leave the exact cash amount (plus any extra they want to donate) out for the firefighters and other first responders who will deliver the meals.
Spaletta said they will let people know when they are dropping the food off at their homes and will wait — from a distance — to make sure they get it.
“We are working closely with the state, city and CDC to follow every guideline,” Spaletta said, adding that those delivering the meals will carry hand sanitizer and keep their hands washed.
Spaletta said they have several sponsors helping to cover the cost of the food so they can give all of the proceeds to The Idaho Foodbank.
ISU Credit Union, Westmark Credit Union, Idaho Central Credit Union, SOCOM Restoration, Citizens Community Bank and Connections Credit Union have all donated to the cause. Spaletta said they’re still looking for other sponsors as well.
“We’ll take any amount,” he said.
Kendra Rone’s office is hoping to sell at least 250 meals during the virtual barbecue, which would raise $3,750 for the food bank. And if there is enough interest, Spaletta said they may plan another event in the future.
Spaletta also noted that people who want to help out, but don’t want to order a meal, can still donate to the cause. They can visit the page “Kendra Rone — State Farm Agent” on Facebook for more details.