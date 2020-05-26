POCATELLO — After losing the event’s biggest sponsor last week, the Bannock County Commission has announced the cancellation of the county’s Independence Day celebration.
Bannock County commissioners Terrel “Ned” Tovey, Steve Brown and Ernie Moser made the announcement during a press conference at the Bannock County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.
“We will be officially cancelling our Fourth of July activities for Bannock County at the Wellness Complex this year,” Brown said. “A few weeks ago, our partners made the decision to withdraw due to public health concerns and that was the right decision for them. Before we made an official decision, we wanted to explore every option available to us before we cancelled our event.”
For the last two years, the Bannock County Commission has worked to put on the annual Fourth of July celebration at the Portneuf Wellness Complex via a partnership with Bingham Healthcare, the non-profit organization that operates Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot.
On May 18, Bingham Healthcare announced that because of the COVID-19 pandemic it wouldn’t be funding two planned fireworks shows it has sponsored in the past — a June 27 show in Blackfoot and the July 4 display at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
“These events have become renowned for their world-class pyrotechnic displays and attracted tens of thousands of people to each venue,” Bingham Memorial officials said in a press release last week. “Bingham decided that, as a healthcare organization, it would not be appropriate... to create an event where so many people would be gathered together in close proximity. This would increase exposure to COVID-19 and could lead to an increase of infection after these events.”
During Tuesday’s press conference, Moser said that Bannock County has in the past relied solely on sponsors like Bingham Healthcare and other entities to provide the pyrotechnic display for the county’s July 4 celebration. Therefore, the county has never budgeted monies for a July 4 celebration, said Moser, adding that he and the other commissioners did not feel it was “fiscally prudent” to use taxpayer dollars to put on an Independence Day fireworks display.
“Financially, we just don’t have the money in the budget for this,” Moser said. “We are here talking to all of our department heads about next year’s budget and I can’t ask them to cut their budget and then we go and spend $60,000 on fireworks.”
Brown said that after Bingham Healthcare announced it was not funding the fireworks show in Bannock County this July 4 the commissioners explored every possible avenue for putting some sort of show together, adding that estimates from pyrotechnic production companies for a 20-minute fireworks display totaled about $60,000.
In addition to the financial concerns, Brown said that Bannock County’s insurance company would not be able to provide liability insurance for a large gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moreover, Tovey said it takes about 70 volunteers to organize and set up the fireworks display and many of those volunteers are typically in the older age group that’s most vulnerable to COVID-19.
The county commissioners anticipated it would be quite difficult to get the necessary number of volunteers together to set up this year because of the pandemic, said Tovey, adding that the inmates at the Pocatello women’s prison are also on lockdown due to the virus and would not be able to clean up the grounds after the event as they usually do.
Bannock County’s fireworks cancellation announcement came a week after Old Town Pocatello Inc. announced it would be hosting a virtual July 4 parade this year, which will involve a tribute video featuring photos and snapshots from the past two parades hosted in downtown Pocatello.
The video will be posted on the Old Town Pocatello Facebook page and YouTube Channel at 10 .a.m. on July 4. More information about this event can be found on Old Town Pocatello’s website, oldtownpocatello.com, and Facebook page.
“We encourage the residents of Bannock County to celebrate the Fourth of July with their families,” Tovey said. “Please stick to the legal type of ordnance that you are lighting off and please don’t become patrons of the prosecutor’s office. Let’s celebrate and have a good time this year and we will look forward to setting up a great show for next year.”