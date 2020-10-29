The Southeastern Idaho Public Health Board on Thursday voted to increase the COVID-19 risk level for half of the eight counties in the health district.
The bi-weekly meeting of the SIPH Health Board began with an informational presentation from SIPH Director Maggie Mann, who covered the data changes from their previous meeting as well as the implications of Gov. Brad Little’s regression to Stage Three for the entire state. Mann noted she is concerned for the region as COVID-19 cases continue to spike throughout almost the entire health district.
“In Bannock County our trend line is on a pretty steep curve and we have been above the high-risk threshold for close to a month,” Mann said. “Bear Lake saw a spike and then a big drop and has been steadily climbing to high-risk over the last month. Bingham County has been above the high-risk level now for two months. Butte County is above the high-risk level. Caribou County is also on a pretty steep curve and is well-above the high-risk threshold and have been for some time."
Mann continued, "Franklin County continues to be above the high risk threshold. Oneida County, after months of remaining below the moderate threshold has taken off a little bit and is now well-above the high risk threshold. In Power County we like the shape of the curve right now. Even though they continue to be above the high risk threshold, they do appear to be creeping down and we’re happy to see that for sure.”
The Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) Board includes a representative from each of the counties contained within the health district — Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties.
Following Mann’s presentation, various health care professionals provided updates from their respective hospitals, with Dr. Dan Snell from Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello explaining intensive care-unit capacity at PMC has been at around 79 percent for the last week.
Three SIPH board members on Thursday made motions to increase the risk level of their own respective counties, and one county was forced to upgrade its risk category after the Board Chair, Ken Estep of Power County, cast a tie breaking vote in favor of the risk-level promotion.
Self-imposed COVID-19 risk level changes include Bannock County SIPH Board member Ernie Moser motioning to move his county from the moderate to high-risk category, Caribou County SIPH Board member Phil Christensen motioning to move his county from the moderate to high-risk category and Oneida County SIPH Board member Bob Christophersen motioning to move his county from the minimal to moderate category.
Bingham County moved from moderate to high-risk after Estep voted twice to break the tie on two different motions. First, Bingham County SIPH Board member Whitney Manwaring motioned to keep his county in the moderate category, despite Mann noting earlier in the meeting that Bingham County’s active COVID-19 cases had warranted a move to high-risk for over two months. Manwaring’s motion ended in a 4-4 tie, with Estep casting the tie-breaking vote against the motion.
Butte County SIPH Board member Susan Collins then motioned to move Bingham County from the moderate to high-risk category, which again ended in a tie and ultimately passed with Estep casting his tie-breaking vote in favor of her motion.
Bear Lake County SIPH Board member Vaughn Rasmussen’s motion to keep his county in the moderate level passed, as did Estep’s vote to keep Power County in high risk and Franklin County SIPH Board member Robert Swainston’s vote to keep his county in the high risk category.
SIPH’s COVID-19 regional response plan was developed to ensure healthcare capacity is maintained for all patients needing care — not just those who contract the virus — and to minimize the impact COVID-19 will have on the local economies while still protecting public health.
Under the high-risk category, some increased regulations are in place that were not in the minimal or moderate levels. Note that there is not a mask mandate in place even in the high risk category, rather the board went with a recommendation to strongly suggest the use of masks in public places where proper social distancing cannot be observed at all times.
The remaining factors fall in line with what Governor Little’s stage three plan states, except those exemptions he stated during his Monday press conference for places of worship, schools being able to remain open, and sports being played. However, there are recommendations to limit unnecessary travel to and from places with high levels of infection rates, decrease the numbers of people congregating in one location, and the suggestion for those at higher risk to self-isolate again. For the complete list of what is adopted into the plan during a change to the High-Risk Category, visit siphidaho.org and click on the Regional Response Plan” tab.
The next Board of Health meeting will be held on November 12.
The Bingham News Chronicle contributed to this report.