In this time of corona, bad news seems to be on an endless loop. Over and over it’s the same awful.
If you’ve been at home, isolating from the invisible foe, and enjoy movies, you could do much worse than discovering, or rediscovering, the old Bill Murray-Andie McDowell romance-fantasy-comedy, “Groundhog Day.”
Watching something funny is an escape from news that seems fixated on virus case count, nightly death toll, economic disaster details, and who’s calling who what over the fallout. Have you had enough yet?
In, “Groundhog Day,” Murray is caught in a seemingly endless loop, also. He plays a jerk assigned (or sentenced, as he regards it) to cover Groundhog Day festivities.
Spoiler alert! Through a series of funny events Murray’s character transforms from a self-obsessed TV personality to be kinder, more considerate, less selfish. Really? Hey, this is made in Hollywood! But isn’t it nice to think it could happen?
Meanwhile, here in the coronaverse, some folks are arguing that response to the virus is infringing on their freedoms, or more preposterous, that it isn’t real, that it’s just a hoax!
Try telling that to my dear friend Bob’s wife, son and family. News of Bob’s death from, “complications of Covid-19,” came yesterday. All they know is what they can imagine of Bob’s last days, last hours. They can’t even hold a proper funeral for Bob because of the ongoing pandemic.
Death can be a release from pain and suffering and thus welcomed by some. For the survivors, though, is the loss ever that simple?
In Bob’s case it could be easy, from afar, to say he is better off now. He’d had a tough life. Growing up he’d lost his fishing partner, his father, then over time both uncles, to heart disease. He served proudly in the military, but brought home some baggage.
Besides his inherited heart problems, he struggled with depression. Then he became diabetic. That’s epidemic among Viet Nam vets exposed, as he had been, to agent orange. Diabetes led to amputations.
By the time I met Bob he was building a fishing camp for anyone who wanted to enjoy his version of fun on the water. The only rules there were to wear a lifejacket complete with marine-band radio attached; and, don’t argue politics or religion.
Any rod, reel, lure or technique you wanted to try was highly encouraged. All legal creatures with fins could be pursued, either from shore or on anything you could launch from the undeveloped beach. That meant small boats and, recently, kayaks.
Bob was fishing while I was in camp in March, 2019. In September I saw him in rehab from his second amputation. He was down, but before we left he assured me he, “had a plan.”
When we stopped to see him in camp in November the plan had been made. “I’m going to build a boat!” he announced. The odds of him assembling a rowboat from the kit he planned to buy seemed dismal. Through the winter and into the spring, he worked from his wheelchair, with one helper when necessary. Between stints on the project he exercised on a rowing machine.
In early March the boat was painted, christened, and launched. Bob, followed by a worried but unnecessary rescue crew, rowed a couple miles from camp. Trolling, then casting, he finally caught a small fish. There was a quick photo before he let it go. Oh, the smile in that photo!
Then the coronavirus came to camp.
Since the sad news I’ve been thinking how Bob met his problems. The example he set to make a plan, with a goal ahead, directed his mind to the positive.
That’s a great part of how, despite setbacks in his life, Bob did a lot, and built a fishing camp, besides. How, facing his reality several years ago, he set it up as self-sustaining, with directors to run it. All he asked was it be open to all who were willing to contribute their share of the effort needed to keep the camp clean and available to the next folks to arrive.
He did that because it meant a lot to him as he was doing it. Isn’t that really what a life well lived is? It’s not complaining about what one doesn’t have, or that today is, “Groundhog Day,” just as bad as yesterday. It’s being grateful for what one has and making it better than it might be. It’s the journey, not the destination, right, Bob?
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.