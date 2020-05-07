POCATELLO — The parents of a local fifth-grade student at Grace Lutheran Elementary School who was allegedly touched by her teacher inappropriately last September are speaking out about what they believe is a “great miscarriage of justice” concerning the case.
The Idaho State Journal spoke to the 10-year-old student’s mother and father via telephone on Tuesday afternoon after they, their daughter and the prosecutor in the case were left out of the sentencing hearing of their daughter’s former fifth-grade teacher, 50-year-old Ricardo “Rick” Rafael Torres.
Not only were the young victim and her parents unable to tell Torres at his Tuesday morning sentencing what kind of impact his actions had on them, but City Prosecutor Ian Johnson was unable to present to the court a letter from Torres’ former employer, the FBI, that made numerous allegations against him.
It’s unclear why the judge in the case, Steven A. Thomsen, went through with the sentencing without Johnson, the victim or her parents participating. Thomsen has referred all requests for comment on the matter to Bannock County Trial Court Administrator Kerry Hong.
Because the victim in the case is a child, the Journal is not identifying her or her parents.
The girl and her parents never got an opportunity to provide their victim impact statements to the court — a constitutional right in the state of Idaho — due to a technical glitch with the digital hosting service used during Torres’ sentencing, Hong said. Because the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello is currently closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Torres’ sentencing was done via Zoom with only the judge actually being at the courthouse.
The victim’s parents said the botched sentencing exemplified how the local court system has handled the entire case.
“I want to say that I was shocked that we were unable to have our day in court, but I was not,” the victim’s mother said. “This was a great miscarriage of justice and I feel as if our side has not been taken seriously since the beginning of this case.”
Pocatello police initially charged Torres in November 2019 with one count of misdemeanor sexual battery in connection to an incident that happened on the Grace Lutheran Elementary School’s playground in September of that year. The incident involved Torres allegedly spanking the victim on the buttocks, according to Pocatello police records provided to the Journal last fall.
Pocatello police launched their investigation into the matter after the victim’s father shared what happened with a friend who had connections with the FBI. An FBI agent then contacted Pocatello police about the playground incident.
Grace Lutheran Elementary School Executive Director Robert Raschke said the separate investigations by the school and Pocatello police into the playground incident were unfolding simultaneously and had the FBI not contacted police Grace Lutheran officials would have.
The victim’s mother said the playground incident occurred less than two weeks after Torres was advised by her as well as Grace Lutheran Elementary School officials not to physically touch her child after he allegedly placed the girl between his legs and started tickling her sides and armpits during a school-sponsored overnight camping trip to Camp Perkins in Stanley. The victim’s mother said she witnessed the incident at Camp Perkins herself.
Grace Lutheran Elementary School initially placed Torres on administrative leave following the September playground incident and subsequently terminated him in October, Raschke told the Journal.
After the victim, her parents and Johnson as well as Torres and his Pocatello attorney, Stratton Laggis, participated in a mediation process earlier this year, a plea bargain was reached in which Torres agreed to plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor battery in exchange for Johnson dismissing the misdemeanor sexual battery charge.
While Torres faced nearly the same penalty had he been convicted of either crime — up to six months in jail and maximum fines of $1,000 to $2,000 — Laggis, told the Journal in February that Torres agreed to the plea bargain on the basis of clearing his name, in that Torres did not believe his alleged actions warranted being charged with a sex crime, regardless of the penalty.
Laggis did not respond to the Journal’s request for comment for this story on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the victim’s mother told the Journal that her family agreed to the plea bargain after considering how traumatic it could be having her daughter and her friends called to the witness stand to testify against their former teacher had the case proceeded to trial.
The victim’s mother said at the time the deal was struck there were no options for her daughter or witnesses in the case to testify outside the presence of Torres or to provide a taped deposition. But because of social distancing guidelines implemented by the Idaho Supreme Court in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all court proceedings in Bannock County and elsewhere in the state except for jury trials are now being conducted remotely via Zoom, Hong said.
Zoom, according to its website, is “the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat and webinars across mobile devices, desktops, telephones and room systems.”
Part of the victim’s mother’s anger at the local justice system comes not only after she, her husband and her daughter as well as Johnson were unable to successfully login and participate via Zoom in Torres’ sentencing hearing on Tuesday, but also because the hearing itself was conducted remotely, something that was not previously an option.
The victim’s mother said that had her family been afforded an opportunity to have her daughter testify remotely a few months ago it might have dissuaded her family from agreeing to the plea bargain.
“In deciding not to take this case to trial, part of the reasoning was because we didn’t want to put my daughter on the witness stand, nor her friends that had witnessed all of this, because it’s traumatizing to go through that, especially in front of a former teacher,” the victim’s mother said. “And there was no option at that time for a closed-circuit testimony or a taped deposition, but now because of COVID-19 everything is ironically being conducted via webcam and Zoom meetings anyway.”
Hong said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, certain in-person court appearance requirements have been suspended in Idaho.
“The Idaho Supreme Court ordered on April 22, 2020, that court proceedings, with very limited exceptions, be presumptively held remotely and has provided Zoom as the primary platform to facilitate these remote proceedings,” Hong said. “As part of this Idaho Supreme Court order, court rules which prohibit hearing any case or part thereof remotely were suspended. Parties to cases that would have normally been heard in person were provided with notice of remote hearing to comply with the Supreme Court’s order. The courts are working hard to implement these significant changes and refining operations to protect public health and safety.”
Hong said in reviewing Torres’ sentencing and in speaking with the judge handling the case, Thomsen, there was not “any willful action on behalf of the court to exclude” the victim and her parents from the sentencing hearing, adding that it was the technical error with the Zoom software that prevented Johnson, the victim and her parents from participating.
The victim’s father, however, said he feels as if there was no effort on behalf of the court to ensure his family and Johnson could participate in the hearing.
“In 2020, the judge could not take the time to make a phone call to find out why we were not participating in the sentencing,” the victim’s father said. “What would the judge do if it was his daughter or granddaughter? Wouldn’t he be upset if his loved one was unable to provide their side of the story?”
Additionally, the victim’s parents are frustrated that they were unable to provide the court with a letter from the FBI, Torres’ previous employer, alleging previous deviant behavior on his part.
Though Grace Lutheran Elementary School officials conducted a standard background check when hiring Torres, they were not made aware of or provided with the information contained in the FBI’s letter, Raschke said.
The Journal obtained a copy of the letter on Tuesday. Dated March 6, 2020, and signed by the Acting Section Chief of the FBI’s Intelligence and Threat Analysis Section, Dena R. Perkins, the letter sent to Johnson details several policy violations Torres allegedly committed while employed as a supervisory special agent assigned to the FBI’s Technology Data Center in Pocatello.
“Investigations into Torres determined he sent sexually explicit text messages to women using his government issued smartphone, thereby violating the FBI’s use agreement,” the FBI’s letter stated. “On multiple occasions, during his core working hours, Torres would check into hotels to facilitate his engaging in sexual relations with women, and then falsify his time and attendance records at work to mask his furtive actions.”
Furthermore, the FBI’s letter states Torres “lacked candor, under oath, about having an extra-marital affair with an FBI employee,” and that Torres admitted to engaging in lewd behavior in an FBI bathroom while texting women with whom he had developed such relationships.
Torres’ top secret security clearance was suspended in May 2016 during the course of the FBI’s internal investigation into his conduct, the FBI’s letter stated.
The FBI had proposed Torres’ dismissal from the agency but he voluntarily resigned in August 2016 prior to the final adjudication of his termination.
Though the FBI’s letter was added to Torres’ case file on Tuesday, according to court records, the victim’s parents are upset they, as well as Johnson, were unable to speak about its contents during the sentencing hearing.
Torres was able to provide the court at his sentencing with 30 pages of character letters from individuals who spoke highly of him as a person and educator.
The victim’s father said, “It’s very frustrating that he had 20-something people — doctors, people from the school and even mutual friends — submit letters on his behalf about how great of a guy he is, yet nobody has heard our side of the story.”
The victim’s father continued, “What Torres did was wildly inappropriate and as a former FBI agent he knows better.”
On Wednesday, Johnson filed a motion asking Thomsen to set aside Torres’ guilty plea, which would also suspend the sentence issued by the judge on Tuesday.
Court records indicate Thomsen punished Torres with a suspended 30-day jail sentence and ordered him to serve one year of supervised probation and pay about $700 in fines during Tuesday’s hearing. If Torres violates his probation or commits another crime, the judge can impose the suspended 30-day jail sentence.
It’s unclear whether Thomsen will grant Johnson’s motion, but if the judge does, a new sentencing hearing will be held for Torres so that the victim and her parents can provide impact statements to the court. Thomsen could impose a harsher sentence at that hearing as well.
“The fact that we were not able to say our piece in court on Tuesday was really frustrating,” the victim’s mother said. “We deserve our right to say our side of the story and look Torres in the eye and tell him how much he has affected our lives for the last eight months. But to be excluded from the process altogether was just the tipping point for us. Something has to give here.”