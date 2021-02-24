Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced 60 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho on Wednesday.
That number includes 44 in Bannock County, 13 in Bingham County and one each in Bear Lake, Caribou and Franklin counties. There were no new confirmed cases in Butte, Oneida and Power counties.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 15,213. Out of the 15,213 cases, 14,915 have recovered from COVID-19.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
- Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
- Practice social distancing (6ft).
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid people who are sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, call your health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Join us Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live at facebook.com/siphidaho.