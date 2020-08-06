Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (15 in Bannock County, 3 in Bear Lake County, 10 in Bingham County, 1 in Caribou County, and 2 in Power County) in southeast Idaho.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 859. Out of the 859 cases, 686 have recovered from COVID-19.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
- Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov.
- Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
- Practice social distancing (6ft).
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid people who are sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at facebook.com/siphidaho.