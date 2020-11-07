Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 178 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one death in Southeast Idaho.
The individual who died from COVID-19 complications was a male in his 60s from Franklin County. This brings the total to 53 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
New cases on Friday included 81 in Bannock County, three in Bear Lake County, 57 in Bingham County, three in Butte County, 14 in Caribou County 11 in Franklin County, five in Oneida County and one in Power County.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 6,353. Out of the 6,353 cases, 5,302 have recovered from COVID-19.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
- Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
- Practice social distancing (6ft).
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid people who are sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.
