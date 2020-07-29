FORT HALL — To date, the Tribal Office of Emergency Management (TOEM) officially reports thirteen (13) new COVID-19 positive cases, bringing the total to 37 positive cases on the Fort Hall Reservation, 2 are hospitalized, and 1 death.
This brings a total of 53 Tribal members that are or have been affected by COVID19. Test results are compiled and reported by the Fort Hall Indian Health Services Unit (I.H.S) and Community Health Center (HRSA).
Since the pandemic started both Fort Hall Indian Health Services (I.H.S) and HRSA have conducted over 500 tests and continually test weekly. Due to the increase of positive cases, the Tribes have recently hired four new Contract Tracers to assist with the case load and are looking to hire 1-2 more staff to assist.
According to Tribal Health officials, if you are contacted by a ‘Contract Tracer’, the individual will be instructed to isolate and schedule a testing immediately. COVID symptoms include a fever (temperature 100.4 or higher), cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle and body aches, sore throat, fatigue/extreme tiredness, GI symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), and loss of taste and smell.
We encourage families to help ‘do your part’ by communicating with your loved ones to take action on implement good habits to prevent the spread of germs, here are some helpful tips:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Call your medical provider.
- WEAR FACE MASKS!
- Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing or have been in a public place (Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue). If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
- Clean and disinfect your home frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid Public Gatherings (Recommendation from CDC is 10 people or less, this includes birthday gatherings, family BBQ’s, meetings, etc.).
- Avoid all non-essential Travel.
For any health concerns, please call Fort Hall Indian Health Service (I.H.S) at 208-238-5400 (Monday-Friday, 8-5PM) or Community Health Center (HRSA) 208-478-3987. Please note there has been an increase of phone calls, so please be patient with both health facilities. For tribal resources check out the Tribes COVID19 website at www.sbtribes.com and click on COVID19. For general questions on Idaho COVID-19, call the Hotline at 1-888-330-3010.
Fort Hall COVID19 Chart is updated weekly by Tribal PIO, updated chart as of 7/29/20 at 2:13PM.