POCATELLO — As part of the continuing precautionary measures, the city of Pocatello is taking against novel coronavirus, Zoo Idaho is postponing all outreach efforts until further notice and the Science and Environment Division is canceling the 2020 Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair.
Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair sponsors are asked to contact Jenna Dohman, environmental technician with the city of Pocatello, to discuss their options regarding sponsorships.
The decisions were made in consultation with Southeastern Idaho Public Health and the current Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov and cdc.gov.