POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho is taking its animal experiences online.
Starting Wednesday zoo staff will host a series of online events in lieu of field trips due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the online events will begin at 1 p.m. and will be held each Wednesday in May via Zoom. Topics that will be covered are:
May 6 — Reptile Tales
May 13 — Adaptation Adventures
May 20 — Raptor Zone
May 27 — Turtles vs. Tortoises
“Our Zoo Zoom Series is designed to cover some of the elementary science standards in a fun and interactive way,” said Rachael Shearouse, education curator. “Participants will meet some of our animals and participate in engaging activities.”
Meanwhile, the Science Talks series will also be utilizing Zoom. The talks are scheduled for each Thursday in May and begin at 5:30 p.m. Below is a schedule of speakers and topics:
May 7 — Curt Anderson — Comparative anatomy
May 14 — Chuck Peterson — iNaturalist
May 21 — Kiery Wilson — Food science
May 28 — Hannah Sanger — Portneuf River
Both the online events and Science Talks are free to the public. To receive the Zoom meeting ID and password, contact Zoo Idaho at 208-234-6264 or email Rachael Shearouse, education curator, at rshearouse@pocatello.us.
For more information on Zoo Idaho, visit zooidaho.org.