POCATELLO — Join Zoo Idaho for the premier event of the season, the Wildlife Waltz. For the first time ever, Zoo Idaho is offering 15 percent off tickets to the event. Simply enter the promo code "Athena" at the top of the ticket page by clicking “enter promo code.”
Enjoy an evening event filled with animals, entertainment and delightful cuisine. This unforgettable night includes hors d’oeuvres, salad, dinner (vegetarian option available) and dessert catered by The Sand Trap. Non-alcoholic beverages are included, and a no-host bar will be available.
Come out and enjoy a fun night under the stars at Zoo Idaho on May 14 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Many of our animals like to come out at night, so guests could enjoy some unique zoo encounters not usually seen during the day.
Entertainment is being provided by local artists and the talented DJ Kelley Martinez. The silent auction is filled with unique items and experiences from local businesses, as well as unique packages for Zoo Idaho experiences that are not available anywhere else. Our live raffle will feature exclusive A-Night-of Animal Encounters featuring our badger, elk, black bears and grizzly gears.
Have you ever wanted to be a part of a close-up grizzly bear feeding? Well, now you could have the opportunity to win this prize during our live raffle. This will also include a training demo with a zookeeper.
This enchanted event will be a night to remember for the rest of the year.
Help us celebrate. Your attendance at this festive evening will help Zoo Idaho expand our offerings to our community and help the 2022 season to take flight. All proceeds from this event will benefit zoo developments, including exhibit updates and expansions, education programs, guest amenities and conservation projects.