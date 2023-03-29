POCATELLO — Zoo Idaho will be delaying its opening day due to the weekend weather forecast. The zoo typically opens the first weekend in April, but with the wintry weather, has scheduled to open April 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (weather permitting).
“We are so excited about this year’s Zoo Idaho season. We look forward to opening day each year and seeing all the smiling faces after a long winter,” said Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho superintendent. “However, the inclement weather this weekend won’t make for a pleasant experience, so we made the decision to postpone our opening.”
From April 8 through April 30, Zoo Idaho will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. From May 1 through Sept. 4, Zoo Idaho will open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from Sept. 9 through Oct. 29, Zoo Idaho will return to being open only on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click the following link to find hours and ticket prices, zooidaho.org/visit/.
Established in 1932, Zoo Idaho is an indigenous species zoo home to orphaned or injured animals from the region that would have likely not survived in the wild. For more information about Zoo Idaho, visit zooidaho.org.
Zoo Idaho is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.gov, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello.
