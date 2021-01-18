POCATELLO — The goal of the Zonta International’s Young Women in Public Affairs program is to encourage more young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing a commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the advancement of the status of women.
Zonta Club of Pocatello provides a $500 award to the YWPA winner. The Pocatello winner then goes on to compete with other Zonta District 8 winners for an additional $1,500. If she is the winner for District 8, she competes at the Zonta International level for another $4,000 award.
Women who are pre-university or pre-college students (ages 16-19) living or studying in a Zonta district/region (Pocatello) at the time of the application and demonstrate evidence of the following are eligible to apply:
— Active commitment to volunteerism.
— Experience in local or student government.
— Volunteer leadership achievements.
Applications are due to Katherine Venemon, on or before March 12. To download an application, go to the Zonta International website at www.zonta.org and search “Young Women in Public Affairs Award” under “Our Programs” on the homepage. You can request an application be sent to you by emailing zontapocatello@gmail.com.
To help you with the completion, the following information can be entered in the indicated fields:
Zonta Club of Pocatello
c/o Katherine Venemon, YWPA Chairperson
P.O. Box 4174
Pocatello, ID 83205 USA
(208)380-2042
Your recommendations can be placed in a sealed envelope and submitted with all the other application materials. You can also arrange for the club to pick them up at the counselor's office or the main office of your school.