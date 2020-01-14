POCATELLO — The goal of the Zonta International Young Women in Public Affairs Program is to encourage more young women to participate in public affairs by recognizing a commitment to the volunteer sector, evidence of volunteer leadership achievements and a dedication to the advancement of the status of women.
The Pocatello Zonta Club provides a $500 award to the YWPA winner. The Pocatello winner then goes on to compete with other Zonta District 8 winners for $1,500. If she is the winner of District 8, she competes at the Zonta International level for $4,000. Women who are pre-university or pre-college students (ages 16-19) living or studying in a Zonta district/region (Pocatello) at the time of the application and demonstrate evidence of the following are eligible to apply:
— Active commitment to volunteerism.
— Experience in local or student government.
— Volunteer leadership achievements.
For more information about the Young Women in Public Affairs award, please go to www.zonta.org or contact Katherine Venemon, chairperson of YWPA Award, Zonta Club of Pocatello at venekath@hotmail.com. The deadline for applications is Jan. 31. All Pocatello high school counselors have information on this scholarship. This scholarship is funded by the Zonta Club of Pocatello's annual fashion show, which will be held at the Stephens Performing Arts Center on Feb. 22. The winner of the YWPA award will attend and be recognized at the fashion show.