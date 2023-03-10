Award presentation

From left to right: Pam Kenedy (Pocatello Zonta president), Randy L' Teton, Shantay Bloxham and Stephanie Adams (Zonta District 8 lieutenant governor). 

POCATELLO — On March 8, International Women’s Day, Zonta International joined the global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The Zonta community also marked March 8 as Zonta Rose Day, a time to reflect on past achievements and honor the current efforts of individuals working toward gender equity. Zonta Club of Pocatello chose to honor Shantay Bloxham and Randy L. Teton in March with the Zonta Rose Award. The club wants to draw attention to the work these women have done to better the world for women and girls, so Ms. Bloxham and Ms. Teton were honored at a dinner and ceremony on March 6 at Cafe Tuscano.

