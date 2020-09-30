The Zonta Club of Pocatello is proud to announce our 2019-2020 winner of the Zontian of the Year Award. Each year Pocatello Zontians vote to honor a member who embodies the principles of Zonta International and who has given exemplary service to our local organization while demonstrating understanding of Zonta personal ethics and business standards.
Erica Percy’s nomination said it all.
"Erica has brought back-to-back knock them-out-of-the-park fashion shows to life! She worked very hard for the last two years planning and promoting two very successful events. She has worked so well with all the people on her committee--giving everyone a way to feel a part of the process and markets our event and mission to all the women in her world. She has recruited several members for our club in the last two years as well. She supports and promotes every woman she knows and she is always making sure people know our mission and how we can work to help women and girls in our community."
Zonta Club of Pocatello is very proud to have Erica Percy as part of our club.
For more information on Zonta International Club of Pocatello, email zontapocatello@gmail.com. For more information on Zonta International, visit the website at zonta.org.