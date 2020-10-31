POCATELLO — Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.
This year, our local Zonta Club of Pocatello was able to award three $1,000 scholarships to Idaho State University female students. This money is raised during the club’s annual Zonta Fashion Show held earlier this year.
“The talent of our applicants this year was incredible. We received over 70 applications, and our scholarship committee had a tough time choosing from all the outstanding applicants,” said Molly Swallow, Zonta Club’s ISU Scholarship Committee chair.
We are pleased to announce the following scholarship recipients:
— Nelly Cyuzuza is attending ISU and plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology/biomedical sciences by May 2021. She intends to further her education by attending medical school after ISU. Nelly was born and raised in Kigali, Rwanda.
— Kathryn West is a junior at ISU studying microbiology. She is a local Idaho student, born and raised in Idaho Falls.
— Esmeralda Garcia is a junior at ISU, studying for her Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and honors distinction focus in child developmental psychiatry. She is a first-generation Latina student from Marsing, Idaho.
The Pocatello Zonta Club would like to thank all of the applicants this year and encourage women to achieve their full potential.
If you are interested in learning more about our local Zonta Club, visit facebook.com/zontapocatello.