POCATELLO — Zonta Club of Pocatello recently completed its annual Non-Event Fundraiser, a fund drive to support the many missions in which the club participates.
The club sent letters requesting contributions and donations from area businesses and individuals to finance several projects, including their Families in Crisis service project, collegiate and high school scholarships, Christmas for Seniors project and 16 Days of Advocacy. "Non-event" means that participants and contributors did not have to set aside time to attend an evening out or special affair. This was especially important as a precaution to help keep everyone safe from COVID-19.
Zonta Club of Pocatello has been humbled by the generosity of businesses and individuals this year. Both corporate and individual donors have contributed over $6,000.
Businesses contributing this year included Aaron Moore-State Farm Insurance, Acoustic Specialists, Beard St. Clair Gaffney PA, Denny’s Wrecker Service, Meyers & Anderson Architecture, Mind Matters Learning, Old Town Embroidery, Pocatello Pet Lodge, Sutton Family Dentistry and T&S Forhan Family Mgmt. LLC. Zonta extends a heartfelt thank you to all donors because every little bit helps. While all donations, no matter how small, are appreciated and helpful, a special shout-out also goes to Linda and Ron Hatzenbuehler for their generosity.
Zonta's Families in Crisis program is an ongoing grant project benefiting local children, parents and individuals who encounter crisis conditions. Examples of recent requests for assistance include temporary rent assistance due to loss of a job, vehicle repair to maintain transportation to a job and paying past-due utility bills for a family whose services faced termination.
Zonta also provides multiple academic scholarships for local women. Last year they were able to give three $1,000 scholarships to students attending Idaho State University. The club also gives a $500 Young Women in Public Affairs Award recognizing young women, ages 16-19, who demonstrate superior leadership skills and a commitment to public service and civic causes.
Christmas for Seniors allows Zontians to work with Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency Inc. to fulfill wish lists of seniors who are in need of some cheer during the holiday season. In addition to the wish lists, Zonta also provides gift baskets of food, including fresh fruit, treats and some non-perishables to each senior.
Sixteen Days of Advocacy is a project that has earned club members the titles of Tampon Ladies, as they collect and distribute feminine hygiene products and support information for those suffering from domestic abuse. The items are donated to 16 different locations (such as high schools, churches and local support centers) within the community where they can be accessed for free.
Zonta Club of Pocatello is part of Zonta International, an organization comprised of 1,200 clubs in 65 countries and geographic areas working to advance the status of women worldwide through service and advocacy. For more information, find Zonta Club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/zonta-pocatello.