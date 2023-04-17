ZionsPaintaThon

A previous Paint-a-Thon.

 Photo courtesy of Zions Bank

POCATELLO — Zions Bank is inviting the public to nominate homes for its employees to spruce up with a fresh coat of exterior paint during its annual Paint-a-Thon service project.

Entering its 31st year, Paint-a-Thon benefits low-income elderly, disabled and veteran residents in communities across Idaho and Utah. Typically, homes are referred to Zions Bank by city and state housing agencies, aging services, community organizations and local churches. This year, the public is invited to nominate up to half of the more than 30 homes employees will scrape, paint and landscape.

