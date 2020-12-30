POCATELLO — Zions Bank has donated $2,000 to NeighborWorks Pocatello to support the construction of five new single-family homes in the Bonneville neighborhood.
The mission of NeighborWorks Pocatello is to revitalize targeted areas by creating safe, healthy neighborhoods; providing opportunities for affordable, stable housing; and building community pride. Over the last 26 years, the organization has constructed 165 single-family homes for low- and moderate-income residents, rehabilitated over 350 homes and deployed over $12 million in loans.
“As Idaho experiences unprecedented growth, it’s more important than ever to create affordable housing,” said NeighborWorks Pocatello Executive Director Mark Dahlquist. “Zions Bank’s generous donation will help elevate and strengthen our community for years to come.”
Affordable housing is a key focus of Zions Bank’s charitable giving.
“NeighborWorks Pocatello has been instrumental in creating stronger, healthier neighborhoods for our residents,” said Zions Bank Pocatello Branch Manager Cameron Topliff. “We’re thrilled to support their critical investment in our community.”