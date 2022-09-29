Shawna

Shawna is truly a ray of sunshine. This sweet, lovable teen can be pretty shy at first upon meeting new people, but quickly comes out of her shell and is so much fun to spend time with.

Shawna has many interests that she hopes her new family shares. She loves riding bikes, swimming, skateboarding, amusement parks, playing the base drum, drawing and she will do her very best every time to beat you at a game of Uno. Shawna also has a sporty side — she enjoys playing basketball and is a huge Boise State University Broncos fan. Shawna tries her hardest in school and always strives to get good grades. She dreams of becoming a doctor one day so she can help people.

