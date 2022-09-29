Shawna is truly a ray of sunshine. This sweet, lovable teen can be pretty shy at first upon meeting new people, but quickly comes out of her shell and is so much fun to spend time with.
Shawna has many interests that she hopes her new family shares. She loves riding bikes, swimming, skateboarding, amusement parks, playing the base drum, drawing and she will do her very best every time to beat you at a game of Uno. Shawna also has a sporty side — she enjoys playing basketball and is a huge Boise State University Broncos fan. Shawna tries her hardest in school and always strives to get good grades. She dreams of becoming a doctor one day so she can help people.
Shawna needs a family who is active and loves adventure. She is looking forward to traveling, spending family vacations together or just hanging out at home doing something fun. Shawna has a real affinity for younger kids as well as pets and loves to play with and care for them. Her permanency team is searching for an adoptive or guardianship family who preferably resides in the Treasure Valley area. Shawna’s positive attitude, exuberant personality and infectious laugh are sure to make her a wonderful addition to any family who is lucky enough to be chosen for her. If you can see yourself as Shawna’s forever family, please inquire at www.idahowednesdayschild.org today.
The Idaho Wednesday’s Child Program is an adoption program for special needs children. Many of these children are from environments marked by abuse, neglect, abandonment, or substance abuse and are now in the foster care system. While they have already faced difficult challenges in their young lives, they are ready for a permanent family who will give them a chance to learn, play and grow in a nurturing environment.
This program is ideal for those willing to provide a safe, loving environment for children who have suffered from abuse or neglect. Nearly any person or couple over the age of 25 that has a strong desire to provide a forever home to a child can apply to become an adoptive parent. Visit idahowednesdayschild.org for more information.
