POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Youth Football is excited to announce that we are preparing for the 2021 football season. We have started our registration on our website at www.southeastidahoyouthfootball.com.
SIYFL is now accepting registration forms for the upcoming 2021 football season for players who will be in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade in the fall (2021-2022 school year). Teams fill quickly, so don't wait. The registration cost is $140. Go to our website for more information.
Register online today, or you can mail your registration form to the League at P.O. Box 1303, Pocatello, ID 83204.
Adult volunteer coaches are also needed. If you are interested in coaching, please complete our coaches' application. Print the application from our website and mail it to the League. All volunteer coaches are subject to a background check.
SIYFL is a non-profit organization, self-funded through player registration fees and donations. The League consists of players (grades fifth through eighth) from Aberdeen, American Falls, Bear Lake, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Marsh Valley, Pocatello, Snake River, Soda Springs and Westside. Registered players have ranged from 660 players in 1996 to nearly 1,200 players in 2019. It is the continued support from the community that keeps the program operating and growing in such a successful manner.
SIYFL has been in existence since 1968. We are one of the largest youth programs in the Northwest. We have been an active chapter with the National Youth Sports Coaches Association and the National Alliance Youth Sports since 1997. We are also a member of USA Football and active with the Heads UP program.
We have approximately 350 coaches, 16 board of directors, 12 field commissioners, 75 referees and 15 labor workers all supporting our program. All our coaches, directors and field commissioners are volunteers.
We also have a very active partnership with Portneuf Medical Center, PMC Sports Medicine Institute and Bingham Memorial Hospital, who have provided outstanding on-field medical services for our league for several years. We also have a partnership with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Department who provides field security on a weekly basis.
We are very excited to get back to our normal season.