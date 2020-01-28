POCATELLO — The Warming Shelter offers a warm place for those with nowhere to go at night during these cold months. They are seeking volunteers for four-hour shifts throughout the night. To find out more information, please contact Mike at 208-232-6305 or mikep@fbcpoky.com.
Aid For Friends is so grateful for this community's generosity, especially over the holiday season. Food, clothing and coat donations were abundant and greatly appreciated. What the homeless shelter needs at this time are cleaning supplies, an industrial mop, garbage bags (15-35 gallon sizes), laundry soap, tampons, Q-tips and basic tools (hammer, screwdriver, nails and pliers). Donations can be brought to 653 S. 4th Ave. in Pocatello.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the Court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child's right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. The CASA acts as the "eyes and the ears of the Court." Appointed by the judge, the CASA does his/her own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with his/her recommendations, to the Court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit their website at casa6id.org.
Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency Inc. Senior Services Youth Mentoring Program is seeking mentees and mentors. The mentoring program is designed to help children of all ages set and maintain educational and life skill goals. The program provides children K-12 with the opportunity to spend time with a positive adult role model. Youth mentees include children identified by school counselors needing additional assistance outside the home, as well as children with incarcerated parent(s). Mentors provide assistance, an unbiased ear for a troubled child and someone with whom the children may engage in fun activities.
Mentors meet with a child once a week during the school year to help work towards their goal. The mentor and mentee are encouraged to participate in fun activities that the child might not get otherwise. Please contact Andrea at 208-232-1114, ext. 139, for more information.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson and Felice Otero staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.