POCATELLO — The Idaho Foodbank is in need of volunteers to help with repacking bulk food into family-sized portions, sorting dry food from food drives, labeling food products, filling backpacks for child nutrition programs and building supplemental food boxes for their senior nutrition program. All volunteer opportunities are safe and socially distanced. You can register at idahofoodbank.volunteerhub.com or for groups contact Shaela Litzau at slitzau@idahofoodbank.org.
SEICAA’s Socks for Seniors is in need of the following items to put into Christmas stockings for 1,000 seniors: small lap blankets, hats, gloves, small hygiene items, non-perishable snacks, Christmas stockings, hot chocolate and activity books. Donated items can be brought to 825 E. Bridger St. in Pocatello.
The Gathering Place at Trinity Episcopal Church hosts over 75 youth after school. They are in need of treats and paper goods, such as plates, napkins and cups. Donations can be dropped off Monday between 2 to 3 p.m. or Tuesday-Friday between 3 to 4 p.m. Donations should be taken to the Trinity Episcopal Church Parrish Hall, 248 N. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello.
Quinn Meadows Rehabilitation and Care Center are hoping for 35 blankets to share with residents during the holiday season. Please contact Michelle Hill at 208-637-8888 or michelleh@tanabell.com.
SEICAA Retired Seniors Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers to help sort, organize and pack food for food box distribution at St. Vincent de Paul. They are also looking for volunteers for the Lava Hot Springs Senior Center to deliver meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Please contact Andrea DeMartinis at 208-232-1114, ext. 139.
There is a critical need for blood donations at this time. All who can donate blood, please do so. The American Red Cross Donation Center is at 4155 Yellowstone Ave., 128B, in Chubbuck, inside the Pine Ridge Mall at the northwest entrance. Call ahead for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the eyes and the ears of the court. Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson, Felice Otero and Teresa Speaker staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call (208) 232-1389.