Family Services Alliance is accepting donations for the following items: feminine hygiene items, baby wipes, deodorant, toilet paper, laundry soap, any size pull-ups, size 4 or larger diapers, and hair brushes. Donations can be brought to 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Area Agency on Aging has Spread SUNSHINE postcards on which you can write kind notes, inspirational thoughts or jokes to be delivered to seniors in our area. You can pick up the postcards at their office at 214 E Center St. or contact Gina at 208-233-4032, and she will deliver them. This is a great opportunity for a school class activity, youth group, family or coworkers to spread sunshine throughout the community.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.