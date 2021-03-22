May 1 is the community-wide cleanup in Pocatello. Volunteers can meet at Caldwell Park between 8:30 and 10 a.m. to select an area they would like to clean up. Gloves and trash bags will be provided, and the first 100 volunteers will receive a McDonald’s breakfast coupon. For more information, please contact Deb Beckett at 208-233-1525.
The Southeast Idaho Council of Government's Area Agency on Aging is implementing a new program called "PRO Age Connections." PRO stands for "Positive Relationship Opportunities." PRO Age Connections' goal is to address and raise awareness about the crisis of loneliness and social isolation for our older adults in the community. PRO Age volunteers will make a friendly call to the same person each week. For more information, contact Gina at 208-233-4032 or gina@sicog.org.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the eyes and the ears of the court. Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.
The Salvation Army in Pocatello needs extra hands to help prepare and serve lunch from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday. Please contact Taryn Corbridge at taryn.corbridge@usw.salvationarmy.org if you are interested in volunteering.
There is a critical need for blood donations at this time. All who can donate blood please do so. The American Red Cross Donation Center is at 4155 Yellowstone Ave., 128B in Pocatello, inside the Pine Ridge Mall at the northwest entrance. Please call ahead for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Acorn Fund Pocatello is partnering with Aid for Friends to collect new and used adult bikes in working condition for residents of Aid for Friend to use to get to jobs and around town. Please contact Amy at 208-557-4237 to arrange for delivery.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson, Felice Otero, Teresa Speaker and Amy Wuest staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.