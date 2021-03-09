The city of Pocatello is seeking volunteers to help keep bike riders on course during their Winter Whip Race. Volunteers with medical experience are encouraged to help. For more information, please contact Jennifer Flynn at jenflynn79@gmail.com.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the eyes and the ears of the court. Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.
Quail Ridge Assisted Living is in need of acrylic paints and small bottles of Elmer’s Glue for their craft days. Donations can be brought to 797 Hospital Way in Pocatello.
St. Vincent de Paul is seeking volunteers to process donations every Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 pm. Volunteer shifts will be in two-hour increments. Please contact Beth for more information at 208-478-2062.
The Salvation Army in Pocatello needs extra hands to help prepare and serve lunch from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Please contact Taryn Corbridge at taryn.corbridge@usw.salvationarmy.org if you are interested in volunteering.
There is a critical need for blood donations at this time. All who can donate blood please do so. The American Red Cross Donation Center is at 4155 Yellowstone Ave., 128B in Pocatello, inside the Pine Ridge Mall at the northwest entrance. Please call ahead for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Acorn Fund Pocatello is partnering with Aid for Friends to collect new and used adult bikes in working conditions for residents of Aid for Friend to use to get to jobs and around town. Please contact Amy at 208-557-4237 to arrange for delivery.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson, Felice Otero, Teresa Speaker and Amy Wuest staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.