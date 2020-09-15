POCATELLO — United Way of Southeastern Idaho, JustServe and the Portneuf District Library is leading a mask drive for local schools. For a list of schools needing masks and for drop off locations, please go to https://bit.ly/3ixAwXO.
Quinn Meadows Rehabilitation and Care Center are hoping for 35 blankets to share with residents during the holiday season. Please contact Michelle Hill at 208-637-8888 or michelleh@tanabell.com.
Idaho State University's Benny’s Pantry is accepting donations of non-perishable food items and personal/hygiene care items. Please keep in mind that students love granola bars and easy to prepare foods, such as cereal and energy bars. Items may be dropped off in the bin located in front of Benny’s Pantry, Room 120A of the Pond Student Union Building, or you can call 208-282-2315 to schedule a drop off time.
SEICAA's Retired Seniors Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers to help sort, organize and pack food for food box distribution at St. Vincent de Paul. They are also looking for volunteers for the Lava Hot Springs Senior Center to deliver meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Please contact Andrea DeMartinis at 208-232-1114 ext. 139.
There is a critical need for blood donations at this time. All who can donate blood, please do so. The American Red Cross Donation Center is at 4155 Yellowstone Ave., 128B, in Chubbuck, inside the Pine Ridge Mall at the northwest entrance. Call ahead for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child's right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the eyes and the ears of the court. Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit their website at casa6id.org.