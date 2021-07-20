Bannock Youth Foundation is in need of volunteers at their Bannock House and Square One locations to assist with yard work. For more information contact Amber Taysom at 208-234-2244 or amber.taysom@byfhome.com.
Benny’s Pantry at Idaho State University provides emergency food to ISU students, faculty and staff. They are accepting donations of breakfast items for students. Donations can be dropped off in the Pond Student Union Building, Room 120.
Bright Tomorrows needs donations of any of the following foods:
— Beef jerky in individual, child-size packages.
— Water bottles: large for adults and small for children.
— Fruit snacks.
— Chocolate chip granola bars from Costco.
— Cup o'Noodles (ramen noodles in a cup).
— Microwave macaroni and cheese.
— StringcCheese.
Donations can be brought to 409 Washington Ave. in Pocatello.
The Pocatello Visitors Center is seeking volunteers. Volunteers will share information about Pocatello/Chubbuck with people wanting to know about the community. The Visitors Center is seeking volunteers for a three-hour shift once a week between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, please contact Lucinda at 208-479-7272.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the eyes and the ears of the court. Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.
There is a critical need for blood donations at this time. All who can donate blood please do so. The American Red Cross Donation Center is inside the Pine Ridge Mall at the northwest entrance, 4155 Yellowstone Ave. 128B in Chubbuck. Call ahead for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Acorn Fund Pocatello is partnering with Aid For Friends to collect new and used adult bikes in working condition for residents of Aid for Friends to use to get to jobs and around town. Please contact Amy at 208-557-4237 to arrange for delivery.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson, Felice Otero, Teresa Speaker, and Amy Wuest staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call (208) 232-1389.