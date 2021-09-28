The Haunted Science Lab at Idaho State University is seeking volunteers to help set up exhibits, staff the exhibits during field trips from local schools and help pack up when the exhibits are done for the year. The exhibits will run from Oct. 25-29. All volunteers will need to complete a training and background check. For more information, please contact Steve at 208-282-2212.
Aid For Friends is in need of volunteers to cook dinner for its residents. To sign up for an available time, please visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4dafab2fa6f5c43-dinner.
The Southeast Idaho Council of Government's Area Agency on Aging is implementing a new program called PRO Age Connections. PRO stands for positive relationship opportunities. PRO Age Connections' goal is to address and raise awareness about the crisis of loneliness and social isolation for our older adults in the community. We want our PRO-agers to thrive, not just survive.
As a Pro Age Connections Friendly Volunteer, you will be asked to:
— Make a friendly call to the same person each week.
— Calls are no more than 30 minutes each.
— Routine contact will provide a friendly connection.
— Address any unmet needs, like the need for groceries, medications, etc.
— Refer all unmet needs to the program coordinator to arrange for assistance (volunteer does not meet the unmet needs).
— Document the interests and/or hobbies of the people they call to develop conversations for the calls that follow.
— Keep a monthly call log.
Interested in befriending a senior PRO-ager in our area? Give Gina a call at 208-233-4032 or email at gina@sicog.org
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the eyes and the ears of the court. Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson, Felice Otero, Teresa Speaker and Amy Wuest staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.