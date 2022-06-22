The Community Dinner Table is in need of 12-15 volunteers to help serve food at the Community Dinner Table summer picnic. This would be a great project for youth or other groups or just individuals that would like to give back to the community. The picnic will be held July 12 at the Courthouse Square Park in Blackfoot. Volunteers will need to be at the park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Younger volunteers (12-15) should have one or more parents or adult leaders with them.
Please sign up before July 7 by contacting Dale at 208-680-5051.
The Pocatello Visitor Center is seeking volunteers to share information about Pocatello with people who are looking for places to go outdoors, gain information about our community and experience local events. Volunteers will work one three-hour shift once a week between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Please contact Lucinda at 208-479-4272 for more information.
Idaho State University’s Benny’s Pantry is in need of donated breakfast items for their students, such as cereal, granola bars, and any refrigerated or frozen breakfast items. Donations can be dropped off in the Pond Student Union Building at Benny’s Pantry (first floor, Room 120), or the Student Affairs office (Student Union Hypostyle, Room 204, second floor). Please contact them if you are interested in hosting a food drive or donating large quantities of food. You can reach them at 208-282-2794 or pantry@isu.edu.
Aid For Friends is in need of volunteers to cook dinner for its residents. To sign up for an available time, please visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4dafab2fa6f5c43-dinner.
There is a critical need for blood and platelet donations. All who can donate blood please do so. The American Red Cross Donation Center is inside the Pine Ridge Mall at the northwest entrance, 4155 Yellowstone Ave. 128B in Chubbuck. Call ahead for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the "eyes and the ears of the court." Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.
Wendi Ames, Ginny Hoyle, Molly Olson, Felice Otero, Teresa Speaker and Amy Wuest staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.