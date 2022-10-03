Volunteers are needed for the Haunted Science Lab. Volunteers are needed to help set up the exhibits, staff the exhibits during field trips from local schools and community groups, and to help clean and pack things up when the lab is done for the year. The most need is during the field trips, which will be during regular school hours and after school Oct. 24 10/24 through Oct. 28. We also need help for our public event on Oct. 29. Volunteers are welcome to commit to as little as an hour or two on just one day, but they would have to attend a training session held between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23 (dates and times TBD). Volunteers would also have to submit information needed for background checks by Oct. 17. Please contact Steve Shropshire at 208-282-2212 for more information.
Bright Tomorrows provides snacks for children after they are finished with their forensic interviews. Donations of the following would be very appreciated: fruit snacks, microwave macaroni and cheese, string cheese, and chocolate chip granola bars. Donations can be brought to 409 Washington Ave. in Pocatello.
Aid For Friends is in need of volunteers to cook dinner for its residents. Volunteers have the option to bring their own food to cook or use the food available at the shelter. This is a great family or team-building opportunity. To sign up for an available time, please visit https://bit.ly/3EaadEH. If you have questions, please contact Tami at 208-232-5669.
There is a critical need for blood and platelet donations. All who can donate blood please do so. The American Red Cross Donation Center is inside the Pine Ridge Mall at the northwest entrance, 4155 Yellowstone Ave., Suite 128B in Chubbuck. Call ahead for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the “eyes and the ears of the court.” Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.
Wendi Ames, Shantay Bloxham, Ginny Hoyle, Molly Olson, Felice Otero, and Amy Wuest staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call (208) 232-1389.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.