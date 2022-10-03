United Way logo

Volunteers are needed for the Haunted Science Lab. Volunteers are needed to help set up the exhibits, staff the exhibits during field trips from local schools and community groups, and to help clean and pack things up when the lab is done for the year. The most need is during the field trips, which will be during regular school hours and after school Oct. 24 10/24 through Oct. 28. We also need help for our public event on Oct. 29. Volunteers are welcome to commit to as little as an hour or two on just one day, but they would have to attend a training session held between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23 (dates and times TBD). Volunteers would also have to submit information needed for background checks by Oct. 17. Please contact Steve Shropshire at 208-282-2212 for more information.

Bright Tomorrows provides snacks for children after they are finished with their forensic interviews. Donations of the following would be very appreciated: fruit snacks, microwave macaroni and cheese, string cheese, and chocolate chip granola bars. Donations can be brought to 409 Washington Ave. in Pocatello.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.