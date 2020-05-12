POCATELLO —Benny’s Pantry at Idaho State University is accepting donations of nonperishable food items that are not expired and personal/hygiene care items. The pantry provides emergency food to ISU students, faculty and staff who are temporarily in need of food items. Items may be dropped off in the bin located in front of Benny's Pantry, Room 120A of the Pond Student Union building or call 208-282-2315 to schedule a time.
The Salvation Army provides food boxes to families and individuals in need. They have seen an increased need during this time and are accepting donations of shelf-stable food items. Donations can be brought to The Salvation Army at 400 N. 4th Ave. in Pocatello any time between 9 a.m. to noon.
Are you able to help deliver groceries for homebound seniors? We are looking for a team of volunteers in each county of Southeast Idaho to be available for grocery runs for seniors in need. To sign up for this ongoing opportunity, please visit United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s JustServe page at https://www.justserve.org/unitedwayofsoutheasternidaho.
There is an urgent need for homemade masks for employees at businesses that are reopening. Free fabric is available at the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce. Fabric donated by SnugFleece Woolens can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 324 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Finished masks can be dropped off to Pocatello Fire at 408 E. Whitman in Pocatello.
God's Home of Compassion needs donations of boxed goods, canned goods, frozen meats, bread and any other food items. Please bring items to the food pantry at 845 Hyde Ave., Pocatello, located beside and to the rear of Rocky Mountain Ministries Church. Donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. You can call ahead at 208-236-0075.
Residents at the Quail Ridge, 797 Hospital Way in Pocatello cannot receive any visitors. They are asking the community for signs to lift the residents’ spirits. Call Quail Ridge 208-233-8875 and you can drop them off at the front door. The staff will hang the signs outside the windows so they can see them.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, 805 S. Holmes Ave. is seeking volunteers to help distribute food boxes on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.n. to noon and on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call 208-478-2062 to set up a volunteer time.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson, Felice Otero and Teresa Speaker staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.