POCATELLO — Are you able to help deliver groceries for homebound seniors? We are looking for a team of volunteers in each county of Southeast Idaho to be available for grocery runs for seniors in need. To sign up for this ongoing opportunity, please visit United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s JustServe page at https://www.justserve.org/unitedwayofsoutheasternidaho.
Aid For Friends is accepting donations of disinfectant spray, end tables, a couch, air mattresses and dressers. These items will help individuals move out of the shelter. Items can be brought to 653 S. 44th Ave. in Pocatello.
Residents at the Quail Ridge, 797 Hospital Way in Pocatello cannot receive any visitors. They are asking the community for signs to lift the residents’ spirits. Call Quail Ridge 208-233-8875, and you can drop them off at the front door. The staff will hang the signs outside the windows so they can see them.
The residents of the Independence Home, 430 Willard Ave. in Pocatello are missing interaction with friends and family. They would love cards, letters, stickers, coloring books or simple crafts. Contact the adminstrator. They love people and are missing having people stop in to say hi and chat. All things should be simple and easy to use/keep track of. This is an assisted living facility for people with handicaps that would make it difficult for them to live on their own. Please contact Erin Ames at 208-234-0008 to arrange to drop off cards or activities the residents could enjoy.