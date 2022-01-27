Women United is partnering with Family Service Alliance to maintain its donation center so that Family Services Alliance can better serve its clients. To sign up for an available time, please visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f44abad2ca2ffcf8-family.
Idaho State University's Benny’s Pantry is in need of donated breakfast items for their students such as cereal, granola bars, and any refrigerated or frozen breakfast items. Donations can be dropped off in the Pond Student Union Building at Benny’s Pantry (first floor, Room 120), or the student affairs office (Student Union Hypostyle, Room 204, second floor). Please contact them if you are interested in hosting a food drive or donating large quantities of food. You can reach them at 208-282-2794 or pantry@isu.edu.
Thanks to our wonderful community and the food drives for the Salvation Army, they have lots of food donations that need to be organized on their shelves. They need volunteers to help sort and organize the food donations in their storeroom. This is a great project for a family or a small group. Call 208-232-5318, ext. 102, to schedule a time.
Aid For Friends is in need of volunteers to cook dinner for its residents. To sign up for an available time, please visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4dafab2fa6f5c43-dinner.
There is a critical need for blood and platelet donations. The American Red Cross Donation Center is inside the Pine Ridge Mall at the northwest entrance, 4155 Yellowstone Ave. 128B in Chubbuck. Call ahead for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the "eyes and the ears of the court." Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.
Wendi Ames, Ginny Hoyle, Molly Olson, Felice Otero, Teresa Speaker and Amy Wuest staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.