POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health is asking the community for donations of surgical or N95 masks, medical-grade gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant (spray or wipes) for first responders and health care workers in Southeast Idaho. Area responders are having a difficult time obtaining these much needed supplies to protect our community due to the shortage nationwide. Donations can be brought to your local SIPH office.
Are you able to help deliver groceries for homebound seniors? We are looking for a team of volunteers in each county of Southeast Idaho to be available for grocery runs for seniors in need. To sign up for this ongoing opportunity, please visit United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s JustServe page at https://www.justserve.org/unitedwayofsoutheasternidaho.
Aid For Friends is so grateful for this community's generosity. What the homeless shelter needs at this time is Lysol spray, alcohol wipes, extra-large gloves and hand sanitizer. Donations can be brought to 653 S. 4th Ave. in Pocatello.
Visit Pocatello is looking for volunteers to staff the Pocatello Visitor's Center throughout the summer. We are seeking people who can be at the visitor center for a three-hour shift once a week between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. If you enjoy visiting with people from all over the world, have a little general knowledge about the area and like to help people, then this is a great fit for you. Brochures and maps are available for travelers in Visit Pocatello's beautiful display. Please call Lucinda Klein at 208-479-4272 or email admin@visitpocatello.com if interested or for more information.
Participant notes:
Must be over 18. Please call to determine which shifts are available. Visit Pocatello is open seven days a week with shifts each day from 9 a.m. to noon, noon to 3 p.m and 3to 6 p.m.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the Court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child's right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. The CASA acts as the "eyes and the ears of the Court." Appointed by the judge, the CASA does his/her own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with his/her recommendations, to the Court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit their website at casa6id.org.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson and Felice Otero staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.