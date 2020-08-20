POCATELLO — United Way of Southeastern Idaho, JustServe and the Portneuf District Library is leading a mask drive for local schools. For a list of schools needing masks and for drop off locations, please go to https://www.justserve.org/projects/a7213d55-34ae-4b12-bb71-e8fa145f5c45.
Bright Tomorrows Child Advocacy Center is in need of stuffed animals, granola bars, easy mac-n-cheese and Capri Suns. Items can be brought to 409 Washington Ave. in Pocatello.
The Fall Ultra Mountain Bike Race will be held on Sept. 19. They have a variety of volunteer opportunities available for this event. To learn more and sign up, please go to https://forms.gle/YMxcc9y8DnStrTzf6.
There is a critical need for blood donations at this time. All who can donate blood please do so. The American Red Cross Donation Center is located at 4155 Yellowstone Ave. 128B in Pocatello. It is inside Pine Ridge Mall at the northwest entrance. Please call ahead for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child's right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the "eyes and the ears of the court." Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. A CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit their website at casa6id.org.
Acorn Fund Pocatello, Inc. is partnering with Aid for Friends to collect new and used bikes for residents of Aid for Friends to use to get to jobs and around town. Contact Amy Shelton at 208-557-4237 or acornfundpocatello@gmail.com for more information.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson, Felice Otero and Teresa Speaker staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.