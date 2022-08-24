United Way logo

St. Vincent de Paul is seeking volunteers to help sort donations. Volunteers can go to 855 S. 2nd Ave. anytime between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Fridays or Saturdays.

Bright Tomorrows provides snacks for children after they are finished with their forensic interviews. Donations of the following would be very appreciated: fruit snacks, microwave macaroni and cheese, string cheese and chocolate chip granola bars. Donations can be brought to 409 Washington Ave. in Pocatello.