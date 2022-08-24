St. Vincent de Paul is seeking volunteers to help sort donations. Volunteers can go to 855 S. 2nd Ave. anytime between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Fridays or Saturdays.
Bright Tomorrows provides snacks for children after they are finished with their forensic interviews. Donations of the following would be very appreciated: fruit snacks, microwave macaroni and cheese, string cheese and chocolate chip granola bars. Donations can be brought to 409 Washington Ave. in Pocatello.
There is a critical need for blood and platelet donations. All who can donate blood please do so. The American Red Cross Donation Center is inside the Pine Ridge Mall at the northwest entrance, 4155 Yellowstone Ave. 128B in Chubbuck. Call ahead for an appointment at 1-800-RED-CROSS.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the "eyes and the ears of the court." Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.
Wendi Ames, Shantay Bloxham, Ginny Hoyle, Molly Olson, Felice Otero, Teresa Speaker and Amy Wuest staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.