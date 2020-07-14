POCATELLO — Visit Pocatello, 2695 S. 5th Ave. is looking for volunteers to staff the Pocatello Visitor's Center throughout the summer and fall. They are seeking people who can be at the Visitor Center for a three-hour shift once a week between 9 a.m, and 6 p.m. If you enjoy visiting with people from all over the world, have a little general knowledge about the area and like to help people, then this is a great fit for you. Brochures and maps in a beautiful display are available for travelers. Please call Lucinda Klein at 208-479-4272 or email pocatelloinfo@gmail.com if interested or for more information.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child's right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the "eyes and the ears of the court." Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit their website at casa6id.org.
Acorn Fund Pocatello, Inc. is partnering with Aid for Friends to collect new and used bikes for residents of Aid for Friends to use to get to jobs and around town. Contact Amy Shelton at 208-557-4237 or acornfundpocatello@gmail.com for more information.
God's Home of Compassion needs donations of boxed goods, canned goods, frozen meats, bread and any other food items. Please bring items to the food pantry at 845 Hyde Ave. in Pocatello, located beside and to the rear of Rocky Mountain Ministries Church. Donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. You can call ahead at 208-236-0075.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson, Felice Otero and Teresa Speaker staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.