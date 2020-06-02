POCATELLO — St. Vincent de Paul, 855 S 2nd Ave. in Pocatello needs volunteers to help process donations every Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., no more than two people at a time, in two-hour shifts. Volunteers need to be able to lift up to 50 pounds. Long term commitment is preferable. You must be willing to wear a mask and gloves while volunteering. Please contact Beth Huston at 208-478-2062 or svdp855@gmail.com.
Benny’s Pantry at Idaho State University is accepting donations of nonperishable food items that are not expired and personal/hygiene care items. The pantry provides emergency food to ISU students, faculty and staff who are temporarily in need of food items. Items may be dropped off in the bin located in front of Benny's Pantry, Room 120A of the Pond Student Union building or call 208-282-2315 to schedule a time.
Thanks to our wonderful community and the food drives for the Salvation Army, 400 N. 4th Ave. in Pocatello, they have lots of food donations that need to be organized. They need volunteers to help sort and organize the food donations Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is a great project for a family or a small group. For more information contact Taryn Corbridge 208-232-5318 or taryn.corbridge@usw.salvationarmy.org
Acorn Fund Pocatello, Inc. is partnering with Aid for Friends to collect new and used bikes for residents of Aid for Friends to use to get to jobs and around town. Contact Amy Shelton at 208-557-4237 or acornfundpocatello@gmail.com for more information.
God's Home of Compassion needs donations of boxed goods, canned goods, frozen meats, bread and any other food items. Please bring items to the Food Pantry at 845 Hyde Ave. in Pocatello, located beside and to the rear of Rocky Mountain Ministries Church. Donations are accepted on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. You can call ahead at 208-236-0075.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson, Felice Otero and Teresa Speaker staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.