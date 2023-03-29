Idaho State University's Benny’s Pantry is accepting donations for breakfast items for students. Donations can be dropped off in the Pond Student Union Building, 1080 S. 5th Ave. in Pocatello, at Benny’s Pantry (first floor, Room 120).
Aid For Friends is seeking donations of cleaning products, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry soap, coffee and sugar. Donations can be brought to 209 E. Lewis St. between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Family Services Alliance is accepting donations for the following items: feminine hygiene items, baby wipes, deodorant, toilet paper, laundry soap, any size pull-ups, size 4 or larger diapers, and hair brushes. Donations can be brought to 355 S. Arthur Ave. in Pocatello Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Area Agency on Aging has Spread SUNSHINE postcards on which you can write kind notes, inspirational thoughts or jokes to be delivered to seniors in our area. You can pick up the postcards at the agency's office at 214 E. Center St. or contact Gina at 208-233-4032 and she will deliver them. This is a great opportunity for a school class activity, youth group, family or coworkers to spread sunshine throughout the community.
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is accepting donations of hygiene kits and supplies. Items needed are body wash/soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, razors, shaving gel and feminine hygiene products. Donations can be brought to 325 N. Arthur Ave.in Pocatello.
Bright Tomorrows provides snacks for children after they are finished with their forensic interviews. Donations of the following would be very appreciated: fruit snacks, microwave macaroni and cheese, string cheese and chocolate chip granola bars. Donations can be brought to 409 Washington Ave. in Pocatello.
A Court Appointed Special Advocate is a specially trained volunteer from the community who is appointed by the court to represent the best interests of a child that is or could be placed into foster care. The CASA helps ensure that the child’s right to a safe, permanent home is acted upon in a sensitive and expedient manner and that progress is being made to achieve permanency for the child. A CASA acts as the “eyes and the ears of the court.” Appointed by the judge, the CASA does their own independent investigation of the facts of the case and reports the facts, along with their recommendations, to the court. The CASA stands as the representative for the child during all court proceedings. For more information, contact Lesli Schei at 208-232-2272 or visit casa6id.org.
Wendi Ames, Shantay Bloxham, Tennille Call, Ginny Hoyle, Molly Olson, Mikala Peterson and Amy Wuest staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.
