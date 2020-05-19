POCATELLO — Benny’s Pantry at Idaho State University is accepting donations of nonperishable food items that are not expired and personal/hygiene care items. The Pantry provides emergency food to ISU students, faculty and staff who are temporarily in need of food items. Items may be dropped off in the bin located in front of Benny's Pantry, Room 120A of the Pond Student Union building or call 208-282-2315 to schedule a time.
The Salvation Army provides food boxes to families and individuals in need. They are asking for uplifting notes or hand-drawn pictures to put in their food boxes. Notes and pictures can be mailed to The Salvation Army at 400 N. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201 or brought to that location any time Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Are you able to help deliver groceries for homebound seniors? We are looking for a team of volunteers in each county of Southeast Idaho to be available for grocery runs for seniors in need. To sign up for this ongoing opportunity, please visit United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s JustServe page at https://www.justserve.org/unitedwayofsoutheasternidaho.
Acorn Fund Pocatello, Inc. is partnering with Aid for Friends to collect new and used bikes for residents of Aid for Friends to use to get to jobs and around town. Contact Amy Shelton at 208-557-4237 or acornfundpocatello@gmail.com for more information.
God's Home of Compassion needs donations of boxed goods, canned goods, frozen meats, bread and any other food items. Please bring items to the food pantry at 845 Hyde Ave. in Pocatello, located beside and to the rear of Rocky Mountain Ministries Church. Donations are accepted on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. You can call ahead at 208-236-0075.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, 855 S. 2nd Ave. in Pocatello is seeking volunteers to help distribute food boxes on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please call 208-478-2062 to set up a volunteer time.
Wendi Ames, Kevin Bailey, Molly Olson, Felice Otero and Teresa Speaker staff the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. To request or offer in-kind donations, send an e-mail to molly@unitedwaysei.org or call 208-232-1389.